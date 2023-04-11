Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Loose Ends: Chris Smith set for Tongan debut

By Mike Driscoll
April 12 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla bowler Chris Smith will make his international debut for Tonga at the Oceania Challenge. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Warilla bowler Chris Smith will make his international debut for Tonga at the Oceania Challenge. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Leading Warilla bowler Chris Smith says representing his native Tonga in the inaugural Oceania Challenge in New Zealand is the biggest moment of his career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.