A family home in Albion Park Rail has sustained extensive damage in a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters found the house in Melaleuca Road well alight when they attended the scene after receiving a call about 3.30pm, with both Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service crews turning out.
Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander Andrew Barber said crews did "a great job", extinguishing the blaze in about 15 minutes, but the lounge room and kitchen were pretty well destroyed and an internal ceiling collapsed.
Mr Barber said the remainder of the home was affected by smoke, heat and water damage.
No one was at home at the time, but it is understood a family with children lived there.
Mr Barber said the fire was not believed to be suspicious and was thought to have had an electrical origin.
With cooler weather already here and the winter months approaching, people are urged to check their smoke alarms, have an escape plan ready in case of an emergency, and check heaters and electric blankets, especially for any damage to the cords.
Mr Barber said people should also keep their homes free of clutter and watch for fires with cooking, with most blazes starting in the kitchen as a result of unattended cooking.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
