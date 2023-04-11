Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Sam Kerr inspires Matildas to amazing win over England in build-up to Women's World Cup

By Ian Chadband
Updated April 12 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Kerr inspired the Matildas to victory over England. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Sam Kerr inspired the Matildas to victory over England. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Sam Kerr hopes Australia has woken up delighted to the news that her Matildas, inspired by her own striking brilliance, have earned a sensational 2-0 triumph over England.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.