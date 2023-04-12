A man accused of murdering his "long-term friend" by allegedly stabbing him in the neck a week before Christmas last year has had his matter adjourned.
Paul John Cairney was not required to appear before Wollongong Local Court where his matter was briefly mentioned on Wednesday.
The 52-year-old faces one charge of murder, stemming from an alleged incident on December 18 last year.
Cairney and the deceased, Jason Smith, allegedly got into an argument outside Turner Esplanade, Bellambi before they started throwing punches at one another.
It is alleged as the ordeal escalated, Cairney grabbed a "large knife" and is accused of stabbing Smith at the base of his neck.
Smith was bleeding profusely and collapsed on the road, according to previously tendered court papers.
Attempts were made to revive him, however, he was declared dead about 7.20pm.
A crime scene was established and efforts to find Cairney who allegedly fled the scene began.
He was found at his Tressider Place address about 10pm that evening.
Cairney is yet to enter a formal plea. He previously told the court he was acting in self-defence.
On Wednesday, police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin asked for an adjournment as there were still outstanding items from the crime scene.
Magistrate Claire Girotto scheduled the matter for May 24.
