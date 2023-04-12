Illawarra Mercury
Natthuwat Tammajanta accused of murdering woman at Albion Park Rail has matter adjourned

Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 12 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 12:00pm
The unit complex where a 37-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in the lead up to Christmas last year. Picture by ACM.
A man charged with murdering a woman inside an Albion Park Rail unit last year has had his matter briefly mentioned at Wollongong Local Court.

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

