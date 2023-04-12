A man charged with murdering a woman inside an Albion Park Rail unit last year has had his matter briefly mentioned at Wollongong Local Court.
Thai national Natthuwat Tammajanta is accused of killing a 37-year-old woman at a unit complex in Boonerah Street on the night of Sunday, December 18 last year.
Police were called to the address just after 11pm that night following concerns for the woman's welfare.
Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District found the woman inside the unit with serious injuries.
Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, she died at the scene.
Police arrested Tammajanta at the address a short time later. He was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station and charged with murder, and is yet to enter a formal plea.
Tammajanta remains behind bars and was not required to appear during the mention of his matter on Wednesday.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin sought an adjournment to allow time to serve the rest of a brief of evidence.
Magistrate Claire Girotto scheduled the matter for May 24.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
