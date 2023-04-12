He has the attention of Dolphins and former Dragons coach Wayne Bennett, but Jaydn Su'A has confirmed he is not looking for a move away from Anthony Griffin's side.
Bennett coached Su'A at both the Broncos and the Rabbitohs during the earlier part of his career, while the second-rower was also part of the 2020 State of Origin squad for Queensland, which Bennett coached.
Su'A - who has been part of the St George Illawarra team since the 2022 season, told the Mercury it would be extremely difficult for him to leave his "home away from home".
"I have enjoyed my time here so far," he said.
"I obviously haven't won as many games as I would like. But we've got a good playing group. I really enjoy coming to training every day. I've been away from home for four or five years now and it's kind of been my home away from home.
"I'm living in the Shire at the moment and it's a good place and I'm enjoying it," Su'A said.
The 25-year-old has played over 100 NRL games and has featured for his national side Samoa eight times.
He was in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in the side's heartbreaking 20-18 loss against the Titans last round due to an alleged 'hip drop' tackle.
Su'A avoided a ban for the tackle on Gold Coast halfback Tanah Boyd. He was placed on report at the time, but stayed on the field and the match review committee decided an $1800 fine was a sufficient penalty.
The hip drop is something that coach Griffin admitted as a 'grey area' in the immediate aftermath of the Titans loss. Su'A said he felt deeply remorseful for what he had done but added he did not go into the tackle with any malice.
"Personally I had a bit of regret [after the Titans game]," he said.
"But as I said, the margin for error is very minimal but the tackle has got to stay out of the game. So if fining or suspending players is what they need to do then so be it."
Su'A has been named in the number 12 jersey for the clash against the Raiders in one of the toughest away trips in the competition - especially due to the fact that Ricky Stuart's side knocked off the leaders Broncos last round.
"It would be massive," he said.
"They beat the competition leaders last week and they will be full of confidence. And going to Canberra is always a tough game. We need to win it. We're up for it and we need to do it for the fans in what should have been a win last week," Su'A added.
The Dragons will be desperate for a win to relive some pressure on under fire coach Griffin. Club captain Ben Hunt came out in support of his coach by saying it would set them back if the board were to let go of the current coach.
''If you take away your coach and bring a new coach in you're just going to start that whole cycle again," Hunt said this week.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
