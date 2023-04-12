Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Dapto Duck Franklin wins champion prize at the Sydney Royal Easter Show

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated April 12 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Franklin is the latest duck in the prizewinning Dapto family to be awarded at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Picture supplied by Gerald Farrugia.
Franklin is the latest duck in the prizewinning Dapto family to be awarded at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Picture supplied by Gerald Farrugia.
Meet Franklin, a champion duck from Dapto that won Champion Indian Runner at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Picture supplied by Gerald Farrugia.
Meet Franklin, a champion duck from Dapto that won Champion Indian Runner at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Picture supplied by Gerald Farrugia.

There's a Dapto Duck Dynasty in effect after sassy bird Franklin became the third in the family to be named a prizewinner at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.