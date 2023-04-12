There's a Dapto Duck Dynasty in effect after sassy bird Franklin became the third in the family to be named a prizewinner at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Dapto champion breeders Danny Benn and Gerald Farrugia are celebrating again - this time after Franklin won champion Indian Runner for 2023.
It's good news for Franklin the duck, who had "massive webbed feet to live up to" at this year's show.
His mother Felicia won reserve Indian Runner last year, and granddad Ferdinand was the very first duck to win Grand Champion Bird at the show in 2021.
That's a lot of strutting around at home from the older generations. Could Franklin live up to his trailblazing family?
Compared to some birds that the breeders had previously described as a bit of a show-off, Franklin is a tad sassy.
"[Franklin is] a bit cheeky actually, we weren't sure if he'd actually come good on the day because he has a little bit of sass under his wing, but he actually performed really well and I think he wanted to win-g it on Thursday," he said.
Mr Farrugia said taking care of a show bird involves a lot of training and pampering - particularly when they are bright white.
"Six weeks before the show we move them from their yards indoors, and they live indoors very pampered for the six weeks," he said.
"Lots of bathing. The best food you can possibly buy."
Franklin also needed to be trained to deal with the pressure of being in the limelight at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
"A lot of training as well, so they're not stressed on show day so we train them to just be acclimatised to judging and the number of public who come through the gates."
Franklin was judged on his condition, appearance, and behaviour.
For Mr Farrugia, it's the people involved in the competition that make it worthwhile.
"Agriculture people are just beautiful, some of our best friends are people we spend time with in the poultry pavilion," he said.
In fact it was a poultry competition at Kangaroo Valley 14 years ago where the Dapto duo first met.
"He was judging and I was showing and I was like 'Hey, what's your name?' and we have spoken every single day since," Mr Farrugia said.
For now, Franklin the duck will be heading home to Dapto for a well-deserved rest for a few weeks - and then it's off onto the the local show circuit and state competition. Such is the life of a champion.
As for the rest of the webbed family, Felicia continues to compete while Ferdinand has retired.
