Threats from the dark side of technology. Letters, April 14, 2023

There was no specific start up or knock off time those days, you started early and only went home when all the work was done and scrubbed clean. The busiest days were "Pensioners' days" and I also remember the earliest daily customers were the coppers from Port Kembla, who came via the old Port road and Tom Thumb Lagoon bridge, only a five-minute drive those days, and they came to the shop back entrance asking "Are the pies ready yet"? One day I said to my boss, that there were some pies left over from yesterday, and he said that you can't sell "yesterday's pies" in this country. I said that as long as you tell the customers, and reduce the price, it should be OK. So one day I put four "yesterday pies" in the oven, and we sold them to the police half price.