Threats from the dark side of technology. Letters, April 14, 2023

Threats from the dark side of technology. Letters to the Editor, April 14, 2023

April 14 2023 - 4:00am
I've already had my personal data stolen as an Optus customer. Not sure how much and what will happen to my identity. A glib apology from a Singaporean owned telco did nothing for my confidence. With the latest security breaches inside the US military machine there is every possibility that no-one is safe from computer hacking.

