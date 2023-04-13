Threats from the dark side of technology. Letters, April 14, 2023

I've already had my personal data stolen as an Optus customer. Not sure how much and what will happen to my identity. A glib apology from a Singaporean owned telco did nothing for my confidence. With the latest security breaches inside the US military machine there is every possibility that no-one is safe from computer hacking.
With daily computerised "scraping" of millions of personal information by social media providers you have to wonder why we should trust any of it. Maybe consumers should go back to snail mail, cash transactions and typewriters and avoid social media, surveillance cameras, GPS tracking etc as a solution to protect ourselves from creepy servants that hide in darkness.
Banks, telcos, government agencies and now the US military are all under threat from digital hacking. Should we turn all the computerised stuff off before we become medieval serfs controlled by microchips? Or is it too late and "they" know all about me and I'm just a "byte" in a Wollongong algorithm.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
I watched the ABC program "Great Australian Stuff" with pleasure, and it brought back a lot of memories . The program topic was about the Australian Pie. I started work in January 1953 in the Hannington pie shop in Crown Street, Wollongong as a 15-year-old apprentice.
There was no specific start up or knock off time those days, you started early and only went home when all the work was done and scrubbed clean. The busiest days were "Pensioners' days" and I also remember the earliest daily customers were the coppers from Port Kembla, who came via the old Port road and Tom Thumb Lagoon bridge, only a five-minute drive those days, and they came to the shop back entrance asking "Are the pies ready yet"? One day I said to my boss, that there were some pies left over from yesterday, and he said that you can't sell "yesterday's pies" in this country. I said that as long as you tell the customers, and reduce the price, it should be OK. So one day I put four "yesterday pies" in the oven, and we sold them to the police half price.
The next visit from the cops, they asked in unison: "Have you got any yesterday pies?" A pie those day only cost one shilling, and my wages were 2 pound 13 shillings a week. And it was such a great pleasure just to be at work with such a good boss Ted Hannington who on his weekends patrolled City Beach and was then the "sweep" of the surf club boat.
John Pronk, Wollongong
See they're trying to liven up inner city entertainment in Globe Lane. What a shame they tore down the mall amphitheatre where free shows regularly attracted crowds. It's replacement is a joke facing the wrong way.
Chris Dodds, Wollongong
