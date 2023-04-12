Illawarra Mercury
Paola Ilardi was the heart and soul of feeding generations great Italian food

By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 12 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 2:14pm
Paola Ilardi is being remembered as a genuinely kind person who delighted in feeding hearty Italian food to generations of people in the Shoalhaven. Picture supplied.
The Shoalhaven recently lost a leader of the local restaurant scene with the death of Paola Ilardi, who spent years feeding and nourishing people throughout the Shoalhaven.

