An all-weather boutique market in Albion Park that is promoting local artists and small businesses is planning an extra special market day on Sunday, May 7, in the lead-up to Mother's Day.
The Albion Park Community Hub has been operating for the past six months in the heritage-listed Centenary Hall in Tongarra Road.
It was the brainchild of Rachel Gardner, who said the aim was to help promote local artists and small businesses.
"We are a boutique indoor market that allows local artists and small businesses to showcase their work to our local communities," she said.
"We have a huge selection of amazing stalls offering a diverse range of goods and services from salami and cheeses, fresh flowers, cupcakes, chocolate coated strawberries, cookies and Massimo Papa Italian pastries.
"There's photography, Aboriginal art, crotchet, collector cars, resin artwork, paper craft, gems and crystals, and so much more."
Ms Gardner said the next monthly market would be extra special as it was a Mother's Day market falling the week before the big day.
"We have 40 magical stalls attending our market and we have some exciting things planned for our upcoming Mother's Day market," she said.
"We have lucky door prizes, a stunning backdrop for Mother's Day photos and a craft station for children to decorate their card and give it that personal touch."
It is one of a number of markets operating in the Illawarra, with a new market at Dapto showground attracting a good turn out when it was held for the first time this month.
The Illawarra Market in the Groundz Precinct of the showground featured 80 stalls and food trucks. It will hold its next market on May 7, from 10am-3pm, and is also planning some special things for Mother's Day.
Details: Albion Park Community Hub market, first Sunday of every month, 10am-2pm. Centenary Hall, 108A Tongarra Rd, Albion Park. More information on their Facebook page.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.