St Georges Basin is putting together the building blocks to become a competitive force in Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league.
The Shoalhaven club has entered sides in second and fourth grades and have been around since the 1970s now moving to the Illawarra league for a better competition and challenge.
Anthony Russell, coach of the team and former University player, said the club moved from the Shoalhaven region to develop talent, with a view to moving into first grade in the future.
"We are aware that the Illawarra men's first grade is running with five clubs and Basin aspires to work collaboratively with the ISCH to enter a sixth team in the near future," Russell said.
There are currently a number of Shoalhaven players playing for different clubs in the local league and Russell is working towards bringing them together in the Basin team.
The current second grade team has former University, Kiama, Wests and Fairy Meadow players in the team.
They suffered two losses in second grade losing to grand finalists Kiama 7-0 in the opening game and 7-3 to University in their second game.
"Our second game we were finding our feet in the first half and only down 3-0 at half-time," he said.
"At the break we changed some positions around and clicked in the second half and put three goals away. It's early days and learning from each other, but the second half of the games we started to find ourselves." They play Albion Park at home on Sunday.
In first grade, Dapto play Wests Illawarra at 3pm and Park face University at 4.20 pm at Unanderra.
In the women's league, Park take on Greys on Friday (7.30pm), while on Saturday Uni play Figtree Unanderra at 4pm and Meadow clash with Wests Illawarra at 5.30pm.
