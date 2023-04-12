Illawarra Mercury
St Georges Basin plan for future after Illawarra South Coast hockey league move

By Tony de Souza
Updated April 12 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:31pm
St George Basin have made the move into the Illawarra-South Coast competition.
St Georges Basin is putting together the building blocks to become a competitive force in Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league.

