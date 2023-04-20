Rev heads rejoice! Supercross racing is coming to Wollongong later this year.
Fans will be in for a treat when Australian Supercross brings its Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship to WIN Stadium in November.
Supercross is the world's most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing series.
A condensed form of motocross, it sees elite riders race handlebar-to-handlebar on custom tracks at both indoor and outdoor venues.
The spectacular event sees riders complete physically and mentally demanding challenges during 17 rounds of competition.
And Illawarra Supercross fans will get their chance to see all the action live when it comes to WIN Stadium on Tuesday, November 28, from 7pm.
Keep an eye on the WIN Stadium and the Australian Supercross websites for tickets.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.