He's offered utility value to the Dragons, but Jayden Sullivan wants his No.6 jersey back.
Sullivan began the season next to captain Ben Hunt at five-eighth, but a shoulder niggle ruled him out of St George Illawarra's thumping of the Dolphins in Wollongong.
Sullivan told the Mercury that he was working extremely hard in the NSW Cup to gain his spot in the team back and added that he wanted a spot in the halves positions more than most.
"Yeah 100 per cent [I want to play in the halves]," he said.
"The only bad thing [for me] is that I can play anywhere and I'll happily do that. If I get called into the halves I get called into the halves, if I get called into hooker I get called into hooker, that's just how it goes.
"But eventually I want to play in the halves, I won't sugar-coat it," Sullivan added.
Sullivan said he was just trying to do his best each and every week to prove to coach Anthony Griffin and the coaching staff that he deserved to be back in the starting side.
"It doesn't really affect my mental preparation," the 21-year-old said.
"I feel like I played pretty good on the weekend and we got the win. I feel like if I just keep playing good footy and we win some games I will be knocking on the door to get back into the first grade squad and eventually that's what I want to do."
Despite Sullivan's spot in the halves being snapped up by his close friend Amone, he said he could not have been more thrilled for him.
"He's been good," he said.
"He's done his job and I'm just happy to see him back playing footy. He's rocking up with a smile on his face everyday and that's the most important thing.
"I'm just excited to see him back playing footy and doing what he loves," Sullivan added.
With one eye on the Raiders this Sunday, Sullivan added that the team were good for a large part of the last game against the Titans but said the focus would be on pulling together a full 80 minute performance together in Canberra.
"If you look at the [Titans] game, we never really got beat until the end. We played to the 79th minute and got beat.," he said.
"But you take the good with the bad. We're competing and we're not giving up. So it's definitely frustrating [the result].
"You put us against any team I will say we're going to win. I'll back my team and I'm confident in everyone to do their job and get the job done in Canberra."
