For pre-medicine student Tyrone Clark, receiving the Tylah West Education Scholarship lifts a weight from his shoulders and brings him closer to a level playing field with his peers.
The scholarship is an initiative of the Housing Trust and this year it is supporting Tyrone and 27 other people living in Housing Trust homes with their education, training or work goals.
Tyrone, who lives with his family in Corrimal, said it was difficult trying to keep up with other students having come from affordable housing.
"It's an enormous relief for me," he said.
Tyrone is in the final year of his degree and will use the money to pay for textbooks, resources and fees - the sorts of costs many of his peers don't think about twice.
"To say I'm able to stay afloat is a really big achievement for me," he said.
After completing his course, Tyrone hopes to gain entry into a graduate medicine course with the view of a career in general practice and, eventually, surgery.
"I've pretty much dreamt and planned to become a doctor from the age of 12," he said.
The scholarship program has given in total almost $136,000 to 122 tenants to help with the costs of school, university and TAFE fees, laptops, equipment, internet, tools, textbooks and work boots.
It is named for Tylah West, a young Aboriginal woman who worked as a trainee at the Housing Trust before her death in June 2015.
Her colleagues, with the support of her family, wanted to do something to remember their vivacious, ambitious workmate and created the scholarship in her honour.
Her grandmother, Mary Austin, joined Housing Trust chief executive officer Michele Adair on Wednesday to present the scholarships.
Major sponsors include the Commonwealth Bank and South32, the latter of which has pledged $105,000 over three years to specifically support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tenants.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
