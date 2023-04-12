Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong CBD police pursuit leads to arrest following carjacking

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 12 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 37-year-old man has been arrested following a dramatic police pursuit through the Wollongong CBD and Figtree on Wednesday. File picture
A 37-year-old man has been arrested following a dramatic police pursuit through the Wollongong CBD and Figtree on Wednesday. File picture

A second man has been charged in relation to an alleged carjacking following a dramatic police pursuit through the Wollongong CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.