A second man has been charged in relation to an alleged carjacking following a dramatic police pursuit through the Wollongong CBD.
Multiple police vehicles chased after a balaclava-wearing motorbike rider as he sped through the CBD on Wednesday, before he was arrested in Figtree around 2pm.
Police will alleged the 37-year-old man was involved in a carjacking on March 18 which saw a mother and daughter thrown out of their vehicle at a Wollongong service station.
A 24-year-old woman was refuelling her car at a service station on Corrimal Street when she was approached by two men.
One of the men allegedly got in the driver's seat of the Mercedes station wagon, and demanded the woman's mother get out of the passenger seat.
A second man then got in the vehicle and, after a struggle between him and the younger woman, officers said she was threatened with a knife.
The pair then drove off in the car. No one was injured.
The vehicle was recovered three days later in Port Kembla.
The following day, March 22, a 39-year-old man was arrested at a hotel on King Street in relation to the carjacking. He was charged and remains before the court.
The motorcycle rider involved in Wednesday's pursuit was arrested on Princes Highway at Figtree. He has been charged with:
He was refused bail and will appear in Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
