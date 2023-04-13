The Dragons will be coming up against a 'world class' forward pack when the the side takes on Canberra on Sunday according to Blake Lawrie.
The Raiders will go into the match against St George Illawarra with all the confidence in the world after knocking off leaders Brisbane in their last hit-out.
The Dragons are coming off a heartbreaking loss against the Titans where the side crossed to score and lead with just seven minutes remaining, but manged to lose the game from there.
"They've got a world class forward pack," he said.
"They've got some forwards playing some world class footy. So I'm keen for the challenge. It's going to be a massive challenge but one that we are ready for.
"We've got to go there and do a job on their forward pack and we'll be doing that this week at training and on Sunday for sure," Lawrie said.
To make matters worse for the Dragons, the Raiders will welcome back the trio of Jack Wighton (suspension), Nick Cotric (hamstring) and Joe Tapine (birth of first child) for the clash.
Despite the frustrating Titans loss, Lawrie reiterated the need for supporters to be patient with the team.
"Things will turn. We're confident things will turn," he said.
Lawrie pulled no punches when assessing the toughness the Canberra battle would be.
"It's always a tough game down there," he said.
"They are welcoming back some quality players as well. So we're pretty keen to get down there and bounce back and get the season pointing in the right direction."
Lawrie has had a solid start to proceedings in 2023 despite the Dragons' stuttering start. The 26-year-old said whilst it was pleasing to get the praise, he would trade it all in for a win on Sunday.
"I'm just doing my part for the team," he said.
"We'd rather a couple more wins on the board. We've had three really disappointing losses and obviously the heartbreaking loss on the weekend with them scoring in the last few minutes.
"I don't look at it too much individually. It's more about the team performing and us winning games and us playing finals footy. But at the front of my mind now is the team performance and winning games."
In the wake of increasing pressure on coach Anthony Griffin, Lawrie added that he would not be going anywhere irrespective of the boss.
"I'm a Dragon. I just recently re-signed her for another three seasons. My family is here, I'm a local junior. I'm a Dragon."
Going into the clash St George Illawarra sit 12th on the ladder whilst the Raiders are ranked 16 of 17.
A loss in the nation's capital may see Ricky Stuart's side jump above the Dragons depending on the margin of the defeat. However, a win for Griffin's side can see them leapfrog into the top eight (other match results dependent on where they would finish up).
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
