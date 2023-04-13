Thirroul's Taylah Davies says she feels as strong as ever after edging closer to a return to Australia's top professional netball league.
Giants Netball last week announced they had signed the 28-year-old as a training partner for the remainder of the Super Netball season. While it isn't a full-time contract, the deal means that Davies is essentially on standby if one of the top 10 players aren't available.
"We don't have to go to all of the (training) sessions because we're obviously not full-time, but we'll come along to two or three sessions per week. And if there's an injury in your position, you could get the call up," Davies told the Mercury.
"I had just been doing my own thing and training really hard with South Coast Blaze, and that's been my full focus this year. I was then very surprised when (Giants head coach) Julie (Fitzgerald) called me and asked if I would be interested in being a training partner.
"It's nice to know that the hard work that I've been doing has paid off."
The deal comes nearly a decade after Davies made her National League debut for the Swifts. She would go onto represent the club in five games, before joining the Giants for their inaugural campaign in 2017.
The centre spent two years with the franchise before crossing codes to play for the Giants in the AFLW competition from 2019-21.
Davies has spent the past few years plying her trade for the Blaze in the NSW Netball Premier League, and she recently unveiled her own fitness initiative called The Athletic Method.
She will continue to lead the Blaze as club captain in 2023, but Davies is thrilled to be back at the Giants.
"Any opportunity that comes my way, I'm ready to go. And I love being in an elite environment again," Davies said.
"I wasn't sure if I would get another opportunity like this again, but I'm really proud of myself for adapting really quickly back into the space. I feel strong and if there's an injury - and you obviously never want that to happen - I'm ready to go."
Davies joins Charli Fidler, Ang Frketic, Erin O'Brien and Taylor Glassie as the Giants' training partners for the remainder of this season. Fitzgerald said Davies had "made an immediate impact" since returning to the program.
"She's a great athlete, so her transition back into the set-up has been seamless," the coach said.
"Given her experience, she offers something different to our other younger training partners and it's a benefit to the entire program. She is such a hard worker and this opportunity is a testament to her never-give-up attitude."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
