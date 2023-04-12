Peppered among the requests for recommendations and the lost pet notices in one Illawarra Facebook group you will find such jokes as: "A bloke in Industrial Road offered me a job selling mirrors. I'm looking into it".
The daily dad jokes - often groan-inducing, but always entertaining - are the work of long-time Oak Flats resident Warren Goodall, who has found an audience among the 10,000-plus members of the Our Oak Flats group.
Warren began sharing the gags in the last two years or so and they have grown into a daily habit.
"My family that live in the area cringe when they see my jokes," Warren, who has lived in the area for 36 years with wife Jan, said.
But he knows this, and he's not afraid to make himself the butt of the joke, either.
"They're meant to be lame, they're meant to be silly, but that's what makes them funnier," he said.
As an ex-paramedic used to dark humour, he said he was able to see the funny side in a lot of things.
Warren's motivation is simply to get people giggling, with laughing having been scientifically proven to be good for you.
He did not remember exactly what sparked his first joke on the page, but he said he would have wanted to lighten the situation when an online discussion got heated.
He said people often took life too seriously on social media, adding that he was guilty of this too.
But Warren said it was called 'social media' for a reason, and it was meant to be a social space.
The prolific comic gets his jokes all over the place; some he makes up himself, while others he modifies from books or elsewhere.
He said he liked to put a local spin on them where he could, to bring them closer to home.
Overwhelmingly the response had been positive, Warren said, and he intended no malice or offence.
His four children, and now four grandchildren, have long had to cope with his "lame" jokes - but occasionally even they have to admit there are winners.
"My daughter said recently: 'Dad, that was actually a funny joke you put up this time," Warren said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
