Police search for woman missing from Warilla for over a week

Police are appealing for the public's help as they look for a woman who has not been seen for over a week.
Brenda Acton was last seen at a Warilla address on Monday, April 3.
The 60-year-old is described as being about 165 centimetres tall with a tanned or olive complexion, short dark hair, a tribal pattern tattoo on her upper right arm and a tattoo on her lower leg with names inscribed.
She is known to visit the Wollongong area.
Anyone who knows of Brenda's whereabouts or might have seen her is urged to contact Lake Illawarra police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.