Anzac Day, 2023: Veteran Surf Project in Gerroa is helping veterans survive

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
April 25 2023 - 4:00am
They may have served in different corners of the globe, but these defence force veterans have found common ground in surf therapy and it's easing their battle-weary bodies.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

