They may have served in different corners of the globe, but these defence force veterans have found common ground in surf therapy and it's easing their battle-weary bodies.
In the lead up to Anzac Day they paused, fresh from the ocean at Gerroa with the saltwater drying on their skin, and spoke of service, deployment and what happens when you're no longer part of the ranks.
For some, it's a time of grief, loss and reflection, for others the battle scars were the reason why they left.
"I joined in the middle of 2001, right before the world turned upside down. I was medically discharged in October 2015."
Jonathon Nolan's service years might be one short sentence, but what he saw after the "world turned upside down" on September 11, 2001, when terror attacks ripped a hole in New York, have left scars on him to this day.
The 41-year-old Mundamia resident (it's in south Nowra) joined through the Ready Reserve Scheme, became full time in 2004 and was deployed to the Middle East for 4.5 months in 2005.
He went back to the Middle East again in 2010, then to Afghanistan in 2012 and 2013. That last deployment was nearly nine months long.
His role was an airfield defence guard, "it's the air force's infantry", to protect airfields, and it'd see him patrolling up to "five, 10 Ks outside of the wire [base]".
During his 24-hour shifts he came to love the sunrises and sunsets, they were spectacular in Afghanistan due to the lack of man-made lights around.
Hanging out with the boys chatting was also great, but in the military you're always waiting for something to happen.
His years of service changed him. It lead to the breakdown of his marriage and it's left him with PTSD.
"I've got three [children] in Queensland that I don't see anymore. I've got one, a two-year-old daughter, down here," he said.
Around a year ago he was still struggling and had been on a "mental health journey for quite a few years", when he discovered surf therapy through Veteran Surf Project in Gerroa.
It's a program for vets and first responders, and founder Rusty Moran says it's become a "circuit breaker" for many who are struggling post-service.
Mr Nolan had put on a lot of weight since being discharged and struggled to get out of the house.
"You're literally surviving from day to day. You're just constantly fighting those the demons and the battles," he said.
He's changed since then. He's gone from being a man who struggled to leave his own home and connect with others, to someone who's part of society again.
"My whole entire outlook on life has changed," he said. "It's not about surviving, there's so much more. I wake up every day and the first thing I do is I check the surf report. I surf as much as I possibly can," he said.
"It helps to be around people who have been to the places that you've been to, and they've seen the same things that you've seen.
"When I first started, it was surf therapy, now it's therapeutic."
Mr Nolan is now a trainee surf coach with VSP and helping others just like himself.
This Anzac Day he'll go for a surf, as he does most days. Then, along with his mates from VSP, they'll hold their own service on the beach complete with suit jacket, medals and boardshorts.
Angela Cooke, 39, can still remember the feeling as if it was yesterday, the view from the bridge across wide expanses of water and those sunrises and sunsets, they're impossible to forget.
The Falls Creek (south of Nowra) resident joined the Army in 2003, she was just 19 years old. She was deployed to the Middle East in 2008 and 2009.
"I was driving warships across the Pacific Ocean at 21," she said. "It felt really empowering for me to be on the bridge and to feel that sense of responsibility."
For much of the time she was an officer of the watch working on the bridge of a warship, sometimes off the coast of Iraq.
"Being on the bridge you get to appreciate the horizon and the sunrises and sunsets and just being out on the water. That was the best part, that's why I joined to love being on the ocean," she said.
"That's probably the thing that I missed the most when I was discharged."
When she joined, women made up 12 per cent of the Navy, it's now up to 25 per cent.
"I just went into it thinking, expecting that there's a certain standard that's required, and it doesn't matter whether you're male or female. You either hit the standard or you don't," she said.
During her years of service she received a traumatic injury, which she doesn't like to talk about, and was medically discharged in 2012.
"I had some traumas during my during my service, and in particular during my my operational deployment. I was discharged for mental health reasons. You kind of lose that empowering feeling, that sense of just being really in control," she said.
"It was maybe nine or 10 years and I was in and out of hospital and just really, really unwell for a long time."
A nurse at the hospital suggested she check out Veteran Surf Project.
As a non-surfer she found those first few sessions impossible, "I was just a fat, depressed mum. I was just this, like, pathetic, sick, broken ex-navy."
Despite her slow start 18 months ago, she's surfed almost every day since.
"It really is transformative," she said. "Whatever shit you've got attached to you when you go in it, it literally and figuratively just washes it away.
"I haven't been to hospital in 18 months since, since I started surfing. I haven't even for a moment, felt like I would need to go back into hospital. I've reduced a lot of my medications. I'm starting a business, I'm really a very different person."
Anzac Day has been a trigger since she stopped serving, that was until last year when she marched for the first time. She's thinking she may just do it again this year, followed by a surf of course.
At 17 years old, joining the Army was an easy way to get out of her small country town in Victoria and the teen thought it "looked really interesting and cool".
That was 1997 and two years later she was deployed to East Timor as part of INTERFET (International Force East Timor).
"My job in the army was to intercept and analyse enemy communication and give advice on the battlefield," she said.
Along with an interpreter she was embedded with infantry and her task was to find out what the enemy was doing, what their intensions were, and to help keep her own troops safe.
She turned 21 years old during her deployment to Timor.
After some time working with the Australian signals directorate in Canberra, and before her deployment to Afghanistan in 2006, she learnt local language Pashto to help, once again, decipher enemy communication.
"It's very targeted [her new language skills], you're looking for bombs or words being used like bombs, you're looking for locations, people's names, you're trying to understand the hierarchy of an organisation," she said.
She often heard the enemy counting the vehicles her own troops had.
"When you're doing it for the first time, and I had to break in over the top of that and go, 'I think something's happening'. There was a second where I went 'am I just being knee jerky, terrified here?'"
"The special forces dudes went out and found exactly what we reported, neutralised the threat and were able to keep moving forward."
While Afghanistan was a very "active" environment with the enemy and her calls immediately helping to save lives, East Timor was very different.
"We were there after lots of the atrocities had occurred," she said. "You were in places where entire villages had been massacred and bodies in wells ... you didn't feel you were able to change anything about, it had already occurred."
When the 44-year-old, who lives at Seven Mile Beach, reflects on her almost 11 years in the Army, its leadership the lessons that she's taken and enhanced. These days she's a public speaker, leadership expert and she's not only surfing with Veteran Surf Project, but helping them seek support from the government to continue into the future.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.