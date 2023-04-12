Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bulli Senior Citizens' Centre management handed over to Wollongong City Council after 46 years

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 13 2023 - 6:07pm, first published April 12 2023 - 7:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli Senior Citizens Centre and inset Secretary Terry Cole in 2004 during a computer class. Pictures by Robert Peet and Sylvia Liber.
Bulli Senior Citizens Centre and inset Secretary Terry Cole in 2004 during a computer class. Pictures by Robert Peet and Sylvia Liber.

For 46 years the Bulli Senior Citizens' Centre was buzzing as older members of the community caught up over a game of carpet bowls, table tennis or weekly morning teas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.