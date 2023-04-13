Illawarra Mercury
Did we capture you at Sydney FC's Female Festival of Football in Kiama?

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 1:30pm
There were kids aplenty in Kiama on Thursday taking part in Sydney FC's Female Festival of Football event in preparation for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand later this year.

