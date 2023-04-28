Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Moving house? Find a better, greener energy deal

By Your Home
April 28 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moving house is the perfect opportunity to declutter as well as find a better deal on energy costs. Picture supplied
Moving house is the perfect opportunity to declutter as well as find a better deal on energy costs. Picture supplied

Australian households are among the most mobile in the world, with 40 per cent of the population changing address in the five years prior to the 2021 census.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.