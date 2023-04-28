Australian households are among the most mobile in the world, with 40 per cent of the population changing address in the five years prior to the 2021 census.
Karren Challoner-Miles of energy provider Nectr has some tips to help make moving easier, as well as make some cash and save more money at your new home.
"Moving is a good opportunity to declutter and say goodbye to unused clothes, toys, furniture and more. Before you condemn items to the rubbish pile, take the time to sort items that can potentially be sold or recycled." Karren suggests selling items online via groups such as Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree, Buy Swap Sell and others. Search out your nearest e-waste and metal recycling centres to drop off unwanted items.
Removalists have the expertise to move large furniture and heavy items, but for the smaller items a do-it-yourself approach could save you loads of money. Pack clothes in suitcases for easy transport, bubble wrap plates and glasses to pack in boxes and use some of your throw cushions to add padding within the box. Remember to clearly mark each box you pack with the room and even a brief description of what's in the box, to make unpacking easier.
"Moving is a great time to shake off loyalties to the big fossil fuel, carbon producing energy companies, for a fresh start to a cleaner, more affordable energy deal, that leaves more money in your pocket and delivers better outcomes for the planet," Karren said.
"Previously, switching energy providers was overwhelming or too hard to understand. Now, the process to make the switch is much simpler, and homemakers are benefiting from the savings."
When you have a move-out and move-in date, contact your utilities providers for disconnection and connection services - and it's best to give at least one week's notice. Karen said the switch only takes a few hours with Nectr.
Visit energymadeeasy.gov.au and enter your postcode to compare energy plans that meet your usage needs.
