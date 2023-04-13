Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth chasing glory in Vietnam

Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth hopes his consistent form will continue at this week's USD $2 million, International Series Vietnam tournament after being drawn alongside two of Asian golf's brightest stars in Thursday's opening round.
One of 15 Aussies in the field, Smyth, whose world ranking has climbed to 281, resumes competitive duties after a two-week layoff, and will tee it up alongside the Thai pair of Jazz Janewattananond and Gunn Charoenkul at the Greg Norman-designed KN Golf Links in the fourth of the Asian Tour's International Series events for 2023.
A third-place finish at the World City Championship in Hong Kong at his last start secured Smyth's first Major appearance in The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July, where his growing confidence at the highest level will face its toughest test.
However, as he continues establishing himself as one of the Asian Tour's most consistent performers, Smyth remains eager to prove that he belongs amongst the sport's best..
"I've knocked off a number of top 10s on the Asian Tour now, and I had a win last year, so I am starting to get really comfortable at this level of competition," he said.
After making a couple of appearances in the first two events on the Saudi-backed LIV tour, Smyth recorded his first win in Asia at the Yeangder TPC in Taiwan last September.
Since then, he has gone from strength to strength, competing against some of the game's biggest names.
This year has been no different. With top-10 finishes at the PIF Saudi International, the International Series Qatar and the World City Championship in Hong Kong already this year, Smyth has a level of sureness about his game.
"It has been really good for my confidence to play well in Saudi against all the LIV players, and even at all the International Series events now we're getting a handful of LIV players competing every time.
"When you start to beat those guys, you do get a little chip of confidence."
The fourth of the Asian Tour's International Series events for 2023 and the eighth tournament of the season, International Series Vietnam breaks further new ground in a country that has seen golf tourism take off in the past decade.
The 28-year-old Illawarra native has already racked up plenty of air miles this year, having also played in Oman and Thailand.
The diverse range of golf courses and conditions provide an unexpected connection to home.
"When you turn up to those countries and it's harsh weather, these are climates and conditions that I am used to coming from Sydney because we get all four seasons in a day almost.
"I'm loving that aspect, getting out to other parts of Asia and other parts of the world and learning and competing in all different types of conditions," Smyth added.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
