Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth chasing glory in Vietnam

By Agron Latifi
Updated April 13 2023 - 11:47am, first published 10:50am
Travis Smyth competing in the Asian Tour. Picture supplied.
Shellharbour golfer Travis Smyth hopes his consistent form will continue at this week's USD $2 million, International Series Vietnam tournament after being drawn alongside two of Asian golf's brightest stars in Thursday's opening round.

