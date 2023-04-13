A judge has refused Kiama MP Gareth Ward's request to have his sexual assault allegations heard in separate trials at the Nowra District Court.
Ward was not required to appear when Judge John Pickering handed his decision down from last week's pre-trial hearing at Sydney's Downing Centre court on Thursday.
Judge Pickering determined the charges of sexual intercourse without consent, three counts of assault with an act of indecency and one count of common assault will be heard together in a joint trial in Sydney.
He said the jury trial is expected to run for three weeks, with a date to be determined this afternoon.
Ward formally pleaded not guilty to the five charges in Nowra last month.
The allegations led to Ward being dumped from the Liberal party, before being suspended from parliament when charges were laid in March last year.
The Liberal-turned-independent, who has remained on bail since, vehemently denies the allegations.
"This matter is something that's been dragging on for the last two years and it has been a really difficult two years," Ward told reporters outside Nowra District Court on March 28.
"But I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to prove my innocence."
Police will allege Ward indecently assaulted a 17-year-old boy at Meroo Meadow in February 2013 and sexually assaulted a man in his mid-20s in Sydney in September 2015.
Judge Pickering said it was in the interest of efficiency for the matter to run in Sydney.
"The reality is that it can be run and accommodated ... probably more quickly in Sydney," Judge Pickering said.
"The notice of motion on behalf of the Crown for the matter to be heard in Sydney has been granted."
Ward was represented by David Campbell SC, junior barrister Edward Anderson, and Nowra lawyer Robert Foster.
