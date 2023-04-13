A push by Wollongong City Council to limit development on large blocks next to the Illawarra Escarpment has been hailed by residents as a wise move.
The council is seeking to change some zonings, minimum lot sizes and building rules, so that certain parcels of land in the foothills could not be subdivided for more dense housing.
This was to protect the environmental and cultural values of the escarpment, and to concentrate housing in areas where there is appropriate infrastructure and fewer natural hazards.
It would include 68 lots, in Cordeaux Heights, Figtree, Keiraville, Mt Ousley, Farmborough Heights, Balgownie, Wombarra and Stanwell Park, some of which have been subject to controversy over development plans.
Keiraville advocate Felix Bronneberg, whose neighbourhood has fought against a large development on Cosgrove Ave, said residents had been urging such a move. "We hope the council succeeds in rezoning escarpment lands - not only Cosgrove but other similar escarpment land," he said.
"It's highly unsuitable for medium or large scale development ... with bushfire ratings the land has the highest bushfire rating which would make the residents potentially vulnerable."
The move would reduce density allowed so that potential development would be limited to 230 lots over the 65ha included.
This would be a reduction in 471 lots from what was theoretically possible under current arrangements. About 44 landowners would be affected, and have been consulted on the plans, the council said.
"The proposal [is] consistent with the aim to limit housing densities in higher risk locations, and instead promotes increases in population and densities in locations that have access to sustainable infrastructure, services, and employment and where natural hazards are limited," the report to the April 3 council meeting stated.
Many of the lots are subject to constraints including flood risk, instability, threatened species and contamination.
A proposal will go to the Department of Planning and Environment for a "gateway determination" then progressed to consultation if this succeeds.
Keiraville Residents Action Group member Geoff Kelly welcomed the move, saying the escarpment formed the city of Wollongong.
"Our argument has been that the development that's gone on to date, something which should not have happened, can't be reversed, but we can at least hold what we have and maintain it as something which continues that ongoing relationship with the town and the sea," he said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.