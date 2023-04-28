Styling tips for a perfect Mother's Day table

Create an unforgettable Mother's Day experience with an elegant and timeless table setting inspired by romantic rose gardens and summer garden parties.
Whether you're hosting a simple brunch, an afternoon tea, or planning a five-course, sit-down dinner, make your table setting special with these simple styling tips from Villeroy & Boch.
Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to flirt with florals and feminine styles that take inspiration from romantic rose gardens.
A dusty pink colour theme in muted pink hues and soft pastels is the perfect excuse to use tableware from Villeroy & Boch's new Rose Garden collection.
Taking inspiration from the garden can help further elevate your table setting.
Look for ways to complement your style with stemware and cutlery that make a statement.
For softer, rosy table settings, consider bold gold or copper. Mixing and matching colours and designs can help to set the mood for the occasion.
Coordinating glassware can also bring coherence to your table setting, with matching glasses and serving carafes helping to add another level of sophistication to your day.
Goblets that symbolise closed blossoms akin to your floral dinnerware can be an effective way to tie your table together.
Make a striking centrepiece for your table using fresh season flowers.
Floral decorations from the garden can be a cost-effective focal point for your table while also doubling as an extra gift for mum.
Look for vases that complement your glassware and keep coordination as a central component for your event.
For those looking to integrate the Rose Garden's delicate watercolour design throughout their home, a range of coordinating accessories is also available.
Inspired by the closed blossom design of the drinking glasses, the clear or lilac vases are beautiful vessels to showcase bouquets of flowers or as individual features.
The hurricane lamps are also attractive decorative items available in two sizes that reflect the style of the drinking glasses with a glass top resting on a concrete base. The grey concrete combined with delicate glass evokes images of flickering candlelight on quaint stone walls to create a romantic atmosphere.
Rose patterns on runners and table sets complete the effect on the table or can be used to add dreamy décor throughout the home.
