They are the defending Premier League champions, and Wollongong United defender Rene Vescio says his side is comfortable about being "the hunted" this season.
After a slow start to their 2023 campaign, which saw them play draw with Helensburgh and lose to Bulli, the Macedonia Park club have hit their strides in recent weeks, winning three on the trot against Tarrawanna, Port Kembla and Bellambi to get their title defence rolling.
United will aim to make it four in a row against rivals Cringila at Crehan Park on Saturday, which Vescio admits will be a tough challenge.
"I'm expecting a fiery game, I think it always is against Cringila - but I think we're up to it. They've had a good start to the season, but we've picked up some form the last few weeks, which I hope we can take into the weekend," Vescio told the Mercury.
"Looking at our team this season to last season, there's a lot of different faces in there. A lot of that comes down to gelling, and getting used to the system and each other. But it's definitely something that we're getting the hang of and I think we've started to put it together over the past few weeks.
"But from what I've experienced, it always does feel like we're the hunted, so I don't think that's a new feeling for us. There's a lot of quality in the league this year which is dispersed over a few teams. And when teams face Wollongong United, it's usually a fixture that they circle on their calendar. And big games like this on the weekend, we're accustomed to and prepared for it."
Vescio arrived at United in 2020, having previously gained some senior experience at Albion Park White Eagles. He started in second grade with the Macedonia Park club before being promoted to the top grade the following year, where he has become a regular fixture in Billy Tsovolos's side.
Season 2022 was incredible for Vescio and his teammates, as they almost swept everything before them.
The team created club history by winning their first Premier League premiership last September, which came after United were the inaugural local association club to reach the national draw of 32 in the Australia Cup.
United won't be able to replicate that second achievement, having been knocked out of this year's Cup by Shellharbour, but Vescio says they are still hungry for more IPL silverware.
"It was always going to be difficult to match the season that we had last year, with our run in the Australia Cup and league," the centre-back said.
"But we believe we have the squad to challenge for the title, so I won't sell ourselves short of anything less than that - we want to go for it all.
"We definitely have a squad of younger boys, but looking at the club's history over the last few years. We've brought through the likes Josh Correia, Bailey 'Barbs' (Babarovski) and James 'Stoj' (Stojanovski), and we're bringing through young guys again like Jayden Makowski and Kyah (Jovanovski). So we're definitely looking to build on that this year and into the future.
"We're also looking for the title. I think the vibe is that we definitely want to win it again, but we've got to take it week by week. And our next job is Cringila on Saturday."
Round seven of the IPL will kick off with all six games on Saturday.
In other matches Corrimal take on Port Kembla at Memorial Park; Wollongong Olympic tackle Bellambi at PCYC; the Blueys meet Helensburgh at Tarrawanna Oval; Albion Park face Bulli at Terry Reserve and South Coast United tackle Coniston at Ian McLennan Park.
It's all part of a big weekend of South Coast action, which includes the Julie Porter Cup final between Albion Park and University of Wollongong on Sunday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
