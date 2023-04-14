Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Proud Wollongong United embracing 2023 Illawarra Premier League challenge

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 14 2023 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong United defender Rene Vescio (left) fights for possession during their round-one clash with Helensburgh. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Wollongong United defender Rene Vescio (left) fights for possession during their round-one clash with Helensburgh. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

They are the defending Premier League champions, and Wollongong United defender Rene Vescio says his side is comfortable about being "the hunted" this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.