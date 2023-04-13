Fleeing her country and learning a new language were among the hurdles Lord Thabet had to overcome on her journey towards university graduation.
Miss Thabet is the latest in her family to hang an engineering degree on the wall, following in the footsteps of her two older brothers who both studied at the University of Wollongong
Her brothers were completing their degrees in Iraq when the family had to flee.
"My two older brothers they were doing engineering back in our country in Mosul in Iraq and in 2014 we had to flee the country because of ISIS," she said.
"My oldest brother Fadi, he was two subjects away from graduating from telecommunication engineering, and Majd was a year away from graduating from engineering."
The family fled to Jordan before arriving in Australia in 2016.
Despite nearly finishing their degrees her brothers had to start their engineering degree 'from scratch' at the University of Wollongong.
It wasn't an easy feat for the then 16-year-old Miss Thabet who began studying in a different language.
"It was so tough at the beginning...I had no English at all. Nothing. I went to Intensive English Centre in Warrawong High School," she said.
She studied English at the centre for six months before starting Year 11 at Holy Spirit College Bellambi.
"That was very, very tough. If my classmates will do the assignment in an hour it will take me at least three hours to do the same assignment," Miss Thabet said.
"It's not like just because I don't know, I will know it but it will take me time to translate everything."
Miss Thabet wanted to become a doctor when she was a child but soon became inspired to follow her brothers.
"After I came to Australia in 2016 I started discovering technology, and how good it is shaping our present and future, and I love maths," she said.
"My brothers were just telling me how engineering is combining technology and maths, and that's how I went into engineering."
UOW offered Miss Thabet early entry and to study a scholar degree.
On Wednesday, April 13, Miss Thabet took to the stage to graduate with a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Scholar) Telecommunications Engineering and Internet of Things with a very proud family looking on.
"It's exciting. I'm very happy that my family was with me. I can see the pride in my brothers and my parents' eyes and it's just amazing," she said.
Miss Thabet is now working as a security analyst at Hearing Australia.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
