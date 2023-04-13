Nautical Miss takes the first step towards running in a Listed staying race on Tatts Tiara day at Doomben, when she runs in Saturday's 1600-metres Midway Handicap at Randwick.
The four-year-old mare returns off two soft trials, but can still be competitive first-up, assistant trainer Nigil Mohanan believes, after winning a Midway last preparation.
However, Mohanan declared they have bigger plans in mind, hoping to take Nautical Miss to Queensland for the Listed Gold Crown Fillies and Mares race over 2100m in June.
"She's come back really good, but we're only just warming her up," he said.
"She can overrace a bit, so we've worked on getting her to settle more in her runs to try to build her up towards the 2100m, so hopefully we can get her to Queensland.
"By then she would be fourth or fifth-up and ready to go."
Mohanan admitted Nautical Miss still had to prove she would thrive over the further trip.
While she has won a Midway over 1800m, her only start at 2000m was the next start at Kembla Grange, finishing sixth behind Shameonus and Tampering, then finished last when back to 1800m at Rosehill in her latest start.
"The saddle slipped at Kembla and she took off [early], but kept trying late.
"She was flat last time, so the question mark is still there, but [Doomben] is a good target to aim at."
Nautical Miss is a $21 chance with Bet365 on Saturday, while the Joe Ible-trained Cuban Granchico is at $15.
Ible has a decision to make with Cuban Granchico, after drawing well in barrier two at Randwick with Brett Prebble aboard, but Louise Day has been booked for Saturday's Kembla Conditional BenchMark 68 (1400m), from barrier six.
"I want to find him a win for his confidence, because he's been running really well without much luck," Ible said. "I've been a bit on the fence, I initially thought the Midway might be the better way to go, the Kembla noms are strong. But he likes a wet track, so I'll be happy to have either track in the soft to heavy range."
Ible will scratch Takissacod from Saturday's Midway to head to the Gundagai Cup on Sunday, in the hope of qualifying for next month's $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup.
Meanwhile, the Robert and Luke Price-trained Cuban Royale is rated a $23 in Saturday's BenchMark 100 Petaluma Handicap (1400m), jumping from barrier seven with Robbie Dolan aboard.
Provincial meeting, Saturday.
Eight races, first race at 12.30pm.
Gates open at 11am.
Tickets: $15 adults, $5 concession, under-18 free.
