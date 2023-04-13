Late-night visitors to Jamberoo Action Park wanted by police

A group of late-night visitors to Jamberoo Action Park are wanted by Lake Illawarra Police.
The revellers were caught on CCTV appearing to be controlling the action in the water park after hours on March 23, 2023.
Police are appealing for help to identify the eight people who they believe can help with their investigations.
It is understood they were in the park grounds at 10.10pm. The park closes at 5pm.
In the photographs one man can be seen sitting on the edge of a pool of water with a rubber ring in the background.
Others are dressed in wetsuits or boardshorts and look ready to dive into action.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.