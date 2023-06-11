16 free activities in and around the Illawarra

If you need to keep the kids entertained but you're on a tight budget, we've got you covered.
There are numerous fabulous beaches in and around the Illawarra. All offer a great day out for young and old alike and you don't even have to get in the water to enjoy yourself.
While it is always recommended to visit only patrolled beaches when lifeguards and lifesavers are on duty if you are planning to swim, the good news is there are plenty of other things to do out of the water.
Some of the area's best beaches are off the beaten track. Among them is Garie Beach, just north of the Illawarra in the Royal National Park.
The beach is patrolled during the summer months by its own surf lifesaving club, and it is a wonderful place to visit all year round. It is great for swimming, whale watching, fishing, surfing and walking. It is also a perfect spot for bird watching, and you may spot an albatross, sea eagle, or rare peregrine falcon as they cruise on the updraft from coastal breezes.
Pack a picnic lunch and make the day of it. You can explore the rainforest gullies near the beach and check out the view from Governor Game lookout before heading home.
Details: Click here
There is nothing kids love better than a trip to a park or adventure playground, and here in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, families are spoilt for choice. Best of all, a trip to a park or playground is free.
You can stay for as long as you like. Pack a picnic and make a day of it. If the weather is warm, bring the kids' swimmers and let them cool off if there is a water feature or at nearby beach or waterway.
Some even have their own mini learn-to-ride tracks so kids can zoom around on their bike or scooter safely.
Reddall Reserve, on the shores of Lake Illawarra, is perfect for young children who will no doubt enjoy the ship-themed combination activity centre; timber and rope balance activity; water play areas, which include a water table with hand pump; adventure trail; basket swing and single swings and alligator crossing.
There is also a bike track around the entire playground.
The whale-watching season runs from April until November. During that time, you can spot whales as they migrate along the east coast of Australia.
According to the Australian Government's Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, eastern humpback whales follow the same migration pattern each year.
After a summer of feeding in the Antarctic water, they first head north to mate and give birth in the warmer sub-tropical waters off Australia's north-east coast. From September to November they make their way back towards the Southern Ocean with their babies in tow and often pass much closer to shore.
You don't need to spend money on a whale watching cruise to spot one of the majestic creatures. Simply make your way to one of the many vantage points and platforms.
Sandon Point at Bulli is one well-known whale spotting vantage point. Others include Bass Point, Shell Cove; Gerringong Headland whale-watching platform; Minnamurra Headland, Kiama Downs whale-watching platform Hill 60 at Port Kembla, including the viewing platform and Marine Rescue headquarters; Bald Hill, Stanwell Tops and Flagstaff Hill, Wollongong.
If you are happy to travel a little further north, Cape Solander, in Kamay Botany Bay National Park in southern Sydney, is a well-known spot with a good chance of sightings.
It didn't gain the highest spot for the Illawarra region in the Lonely Planet travel guide, Ultimate Australia Travel List, for no reason.
The 665-metre long Sea Cliff Bridge on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Coalcliff, is a highlight of the 140-kilometre Grand Pacific Drive, which stretches from the Royal National Park at Loftus all the way to Nowra.
The bridge has become an icon not just for Wollongong but the world, with tourists flocking to see it for themselves since it opened in December 2005.
You can either drive across the bridge, or take in the view on foot from the safety of the pedestrian walkway. There is even a viewing platform from where you can really take it all in.
Bushwalking is a great pastime as it gets you back in nature, often to places only accessible on foot.
While little legs may not be able to handle a long bushwalk, there are plenty that are perfect for kids. Many are close to amenities such as visitors' centres, picnic areas and bathrooms.
One of the best bushwalks to do with kids is the Lyrebird loop in Budderoo National Park.
The 1.6-kilometre loop it takes 30 minutes to an hour to complete and leads you through rich, remnant rainforest teeming with diversity. You also get a bird's eye view from the elevated walkway.
This easy walk takes you across suspension bridges, viewing platforms and interpretive signs along the way, making it a huge hit with kids.
Picnics are a great way to get out and about, without spending up big. Best of all, you can enjoy brunch, lunch or twilight dinner just about anywhere.
Try visiting your local park, a beach, or even a national park. Or make your picnic part of a bigger day trip.
The family-friendly riverside Currawong Flat picnic area in the Royal National Park offers fishing, paddling and picnicking along the banks of Hacking River. Located in the park's Audley precinct, it is close to the Royal National Park Visitor Centre, and is a great spot to spend a relaxing day, or as a pit-stop.
Pick a spot under the shade of the she-oaks and tuck into a picnic lunch as you soak up the scenic river views.
Remember to check alerts and plan your trip before you go.
Located in Keiraville, Wollongong Botanic Garden was established in 1964 but opened to the public for the first time in 1970.
It features a number of 'Living' or garden collections, including Australian open forest, Azalea bank and Middle Creek, dryland collection, flowering trees and shrubs, palm collection, rainforest collection, rose garden, Sir Joseph Banks glasshouse, succulents collection, Towri bush tucker garden and woodland garden.
There is also a creek that runs into a small lake, which is often teeming with bird life. You can cross over the Kawasaki Bridge which leads to a Japanese tea house.
A 'wellness trail' had been designed with well-being in mind. Starting at the south west corner of Mercury Lawn, there are seven short sensory exercises to experience along the way.
The garden features an all-abilities playground, amphitheatre, duck pond with rotunda, insect hotels, outdoor reading rooms and sculptures, while amenities include barbeques, picnic areas, cafe and a car park.
Stop off at the Towri Centre discovery centre or check out the Tudor-style house, Glennifer Braem.
Details: Open every day. For more information click here.
There are plenty of waterfalls to visit in the Illawarra and surrounds.
Perhaps the best known is Fitzroy Falls, an 81-metre waterfall located inside Morton National Park in the Southern Highlands.
Considered one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Australia, it plunges dramatically into the untouched valley below, and is surrounded by breathtaking scenery.
First top is the award-winning Fitzroy Falls Visitor Centre to learn about the area's history, Aboriginal culture and wildlife.
A short walk later along a wheelchair-accessible boardwalk and you will take in the scenic view of the waterfall from one of the escarpment lookouts. Those eager to stretch their legs further can follow the West Rim, East Rim or Wildflower walking tracks.
Pack a picnic lunch or bring some snags to throw on the barbecue at the Fitzroy Falls picnic area, where you'll be able to hear the waterfalls in the distance. Keep an eye out for the resident lyrebirds or swamp wallaby.
Nan Tien Temple at Berkeley is not only Australia's largest Buddhist temple but the largest in the Southern Hemisphere.
Founded in 1965 by Venerable Master Hsing Yun, it is one of 200 branch temples of Fo Guang Shan, an international Chinese Buddhist monastic order that promotes 'Humanistic Buddhism', placing an emphasis on integrating Buddhist practices into everyday life.
"Nan Tien" in Chinese means "Paradise of the South" and after a few hours here it is easy to see why. You can enjoy the peace of the temple itself, or take in the gardens or lotus pond.
Pack a picnic to enjoy in the grounds or if your budget allows, pop into the onsite dining hall, which offers a variety of healthy vegetarian foods based on traditional and modern recipes and is open to the public from 11am-2pm Tuesday to Friday and 11am-2.30pm on weekends and public holidays.
There is also a tea house that serves exotic teas, coffee and lunch, or simply enjoy the tranquil setting which offers views of the garden while browsing the Buddhist artefacts on display.
Before visiting the temple, read-up on the many guidelines, which can be found here.
Details: Open 9am-5pm, Tuesday-Sunday, and public holidays. For more information click here.
Located just half an hour from the centre of Wollongong is the coastal town of Kiama.
Best known for its blowhole and little blowhole - the two cliffside caverns where seawater shoots into the air, the columns of Cathedral Rocks, or the beach which offers calm waters for swimming.
There are also plenty of other things to do and see while you are in Kiama, most of which are free. Why not traverse the coast walk, or take a stroll around the harbour then pay a visit to the Pilots Cottage Museum, which traces the town's maritime history.
Or simply browse the many shops. Pack a picnic lunch if you want to make it a day trip.
Many of us have only ever dreamed of taking a dip in a natural pool or waterhole but there is no reason why that dream cannot become a reality, with at least a dozen places where you can do just that in the Illawarra and surrounds.
Blue Pool is located in Budderoo National Park, and according to Bushwalk the Gong, is easily accessible by using Jamberoo Mountain Road at the Carrington Falls turnoff from Robertson.
To access the pool, you can park and start your walk from either Blue Pool or Nellies Glen.
If setting off from Blue Pool car park, follow the signs for about 100 metres before crossing the little creek. From there, the path continues either straight ahead (to Missingham lookouts) or to the left around the Blue Pool.
You won't be able to resist taking a dip in the beautiful blue waters of the pool, which flows from the Kangaroo River and feeds Carrington Falls.
When the path stops, follow the creek down from Blue Pool, going from rock to rock, downstream to the small cascades and puddles, which are great for kids.
Watch for tadpoles, or listen out for frogs and birds.
Wollongong Art Gallery opened in 1978 and is managed by Wollongong Council.
It is one of the largest regional art museums in Australia, and has four permanent collections showcasing Australian and early colonial; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, Asian art and contemporary artworks.
The permanent collections document the Illawarra's history, while reflecting developments in art on a local, national and international stage.
The gallery also hosts a diverse program of exhibitions and activities highlighting the unique energy and creativity of the Illawarra region, and its partner institutions around Australia and the world.
Details: It is open Tuesday to Sunday, hours vary. For more information click here.
There is something almost magical about a lighthouse. While they serve an important purpose as a navigational aid to boaters, they also offer a step back in time to a period before the high-tech gadgetry of today.
Wollongong is home to two lighthouses. The first is Flagstaff Point Lighthouse. The newer of two lighthouses on Wollongong Head assists the passage of vessels into Port Kembla.
Completed in 1936 by the Department of Shipping and Transport, at the time it was the first new lighthouse in NSW in more than 30 years, and was also the first fully automatic flashing lighthouse in NSW.
It flashes both a white light and a red light, the latter to indicate reefs and headlands. The lighthouse was never manned, but a harbour master would attend when needed.
Wollongong Breakwater Lighthouse, also known as Wollongong Harbour Lighthouse, is a historic lighthouse situated on the southern breakwater of the heritage-listed Wollongong Harbour.
It was commissioned in 1872 and built to a height of 12.8 metres. It was initially powered by vegetable oils and before it was switched to gas.
It is no longer in operation but is somewhat of a tourist attraction today.
Mount Keira is one of Wollongong's biggest landmarks, both figuratively and literally, towering 463.9 metres high.
Located just four kilometres from Wollongong's Central Business District, it forms part of the Illawarra escarpment and provides sweeping views over the city.
Mount Keira ring track is a 5.5-kilometre trail that takes 3.5 to 4.5 hours to complete. You will encounter lush forests and terrain, from cool sub-tropical bush to lofty red cedars and rocky outcrops.
The trail starts near the Byarong car park where there is also a great picnic area.
While you are there, check out Mount Keira lookout, located on Mount Keira Road.
OK, we know petrol is far from free but packing the kids and maybe a dog in the car and hitting the road for an hour or two is still 'free' in our book.
There are a number of scenic drives you can choose from but our pick has to be the Grand Pacific Drive. Many believe it rivals the Great Ocean Road. Heck, it even has its own website!
The 140-kilometre scenic coastal drive starts or ends, depending the direction you are going, in the Royal National Park. It takes you through lush rainforests, over the Sea Cliff Bridge and through the coastal townships of Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama and the Shoalhaven region, on to the stunning South Coast.
Take in the natural wonders as you sail past beautiful beaches and the sparkling blue Pacific Ocean.
There are plenty of places to stop and stretch your legs. Take in the view from one of the lookouts you pass along the way.
Pack a picnic lunch to enjoy in one of the many parks, many overlooking the water.
Mountain-biking is a great way to get the kids outside in the fresh air and explore nature, and here are numerous mountain bike trails in the area, including in our national parks, as well as a designated mountain biking park.
Wollongong City Council's Cringila Hills Mountain Bike Park offers almost 12-kilometres of trails for riders who range from beginners to advanced.
The tracks have a mix of gradients, surfaces and obstacles to make your ride fun and challenging.
The bike park is located in the hills of Cringila, offering sweeping views over Wollongong's industrial landscape towards the ocean and Lake Illawarra.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.