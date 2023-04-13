Children are spoilt for choice when it comes to family-friendly attractions here in the Illawarra.
Whether you are staying home these school holidays or visiting the Illawarra, there are plenty of activities to keep little ones entertained.
If it is adventure you are after or something more relaxed, we have you covered with our list of the best kids attractions in the Illawarra and beyond.
Whether you want to take part in the original tree top walk, or sail through the air on a zipline tour, or do both, kids will love Illawarra Fly.
The Treetop Walk is a 1.5 kilometre walk through a beautiful warm temperate rainforest along a 500-metre steel walkway 20 to 30 metres off the ground.
The walk culminates at Knights Tower, a spiral tower that rises 45 metres above the forest floor. From there you can traverse two swaying springboard cantilevers suspended 25 metres above ground, which takes you to the edge of the escarpment.
The Zipline tour offers eco-wilderness adventurers a unique way to view the magnificent Illawarra rainforest - by soaring through the trees.
During the tour you will tackle three flights and two suspension bridges, and visit four cloud stations.
Details: Visit illawarrafly.com.au.
No matter where you are in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, chances are there is an adventure playground close by.
Each of the local councils in the area have invested heavily in providing playgrounds, whether at a small local park or one of the larger regional parks.
You can climb, swing, spin, slide or fly through the air on a flying fox, have a splash, make noise, or indulge in some imaginary play at one of the hundreds of playgrounds in the area.
And best of all, they're free.
Details: To find a list of playgrounds in the Wollongong local government area click here or for Shellharbour local government area here.
HARS Aviation Museum, at Shellharbour Airport, is home to more than 40 aircraft covering Australia's civil and military aviation heritage.
Guided tours run daily. You can also book a tour on a 747, go inside a plane cockpit and even walk on the wing of a plane.
There is also a cafe and gift shop.
Details: Open seven days. More information here.
The largest family-owned and operated water theme park in NSW, Jamberoo Action Park offers world-class rides and attractions in a well-maintained, natural setting.
A look at the attractions and it is easy to see why a visit to Jamberoo is on every kid's wish-list.
There is a selection of rides for children of all ages. Young children will love Billabong Beach, Kiddies Cove, Banjo's Billabong and the Mushroom Pool, while the older kids will love the Funnel Web, The Taipan, The Perfect Storm and the recently-opened Velocity Falls.
Other attractions include Rapid River, The Rock, Surf Hill, Outback Bay wave pool, and there are even land-based attractions such as a chairlift, bobsled, train ride and mini golf.
Details: Visit jamberoo.net
This family-friendly Symbio Wildlife Park at Helensburgh has been a hit with youngsters since it opened in 1975.
Nestled on 16 picturesque acres of manicured gardens, Symbio is home to Australia's favourite native fauna as well as exotic animals, including cheetahs, ring-tailed lemurs, red pandas, meerkats, monkeys and more.
Visitors can also get up close and personal to animals during one of the close encounter experiences, such as cuddling a koala or feeding a kangaroo.
There are also behind-the-scenes experiences available with some animals or you can visit the farmyard precinct and get close to goats, sheep, guinea pigs, chickens, ducks and more.
An adventure playground, splash water park kiosk and gift shop are onsite.
Details: Symbio is open every day except Christmas Day from 9.30am to 5pm. For more information visit symbiozoo.com.au.
Science Space is the only dedicated immersive science experience in NSW and aims to advocate for and foster science literacy.
Science Space offers an amazing school holiday program, and is also open weekends all year round from 10am-4pm.
Each day offers a jam-packed schedule of live science shows and planetarium screenings for the whole family.
Details: Open to the general public on weekends and school holidays. For more information visit sciencespace.com.au.
Darkes Forest Riding Ranch and Boarding Stables is located in a beautiful, natural setting and offers lessons and trail rides for all abilities from beginner to advanced.
Instructors offer riding sessions which teach children the basics of horse riding in a safe, supportive environment, with all riders matched with a horse that's right for their skills and confidence level.
Private, semi-private and group sessions are available or you can join one of the group trail rides. Choose from a 30-minute, 60-minute and 90-minute trail ride through the bush.
Half-day and full-day pony camps for children are also available.
Details: Open seven days. For more information visit darkesforestranch.com.au
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
