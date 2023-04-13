A stunning rainbow appeared across dreary grey skies in the Illawarra on Thursday morning.
It may have been raining, but people headed outdoors to capture these beautiful images which they shared with the Mercury.
Rain and possible afternoon thunderstorms have been predicted for the Illawarra on Thursday, with up to 20 millimetres of rain possible.
The wet weather will continue on Friday, with an 80 per cent chance of up to 5mm of rain, before a mostly sunny and rain-free weekend for the region.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
