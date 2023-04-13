I will be back. It's the vow driving Dragons youngster Cody Ramsey as he battles the illness that has cast doubt over his future in the game.
The 23-year-old finished last season in career-best form at fullback, and was set to wear the Dragons No. 1 coming into 2023 before being struck down by a mystery illness prior to Christmas.
It saw him spend a fortnight in hospital where he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a inflammatory condition effecting the bowel and digestive tract.
The Molong product underwent surgery and, with his recovery ongoing, the club confirmed in January that he wouldn't take the field this year. His longer-term future remains to be seen, but the much-loved character is confident he can make a return.
"Oh, I'll be back," Ramsey told the Mercury.
"I'm just focused on getting myself right at the moment. It's obviously a shock to the body, what happened, but the club's been exceptional with me.
"They've helped me out so much with what's happened. I couldn't thank them enough. The boys have been great, they're just how they are, they haven't changed anything.
"I thought it would feel a bit different going into training but they're just the boys, that's just how it is. I'm still in and around the club and doing everything I can, but my main focus is getting myself back healthy."
That's life mate. I can't really control what's happened, I can only control what happens from now on and just getting myself right.- Cody Ramsey
While he's had no shortage of backers, Ramsey says he'll be eternally grateful for the support of coach Anthony Griffin through both his initial diagnosis, and his ongoing recovery.
"I couldn't thank Hook (Griffin) enough for everything that he's done for me," Ramsey said.
"He was visiting me every second day in hospital, asking me if I'm right. He had a whole preseason to worry about, a whole team to look after, and he was in there visiting me in hospital, making sure I'm all right.
"I can't thank him enough for everything that he's done for me so far."
While he maintains a quiet determination to get back on the paddock, he's not locking in a time-frame on a potential return, instead prioritising his health while also finding time to attend events like Thursday's Rebel Rookies clinic at Nowra Showground.
"That's life mate. I can't really control what's happened, I can only control what happens from now on and just getting myself right," he said.
"I'm not the sort of person that beats around the bush. I'll listen to the physios and the doctors and go from there. The club and all my friends and family have been really good to me.
"That's why I'm mainly focused on my health and getting myself right. That's just where my mentality is at at the moment."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
