When it came to one of the Illawarra's biggest alleged drug empires, Morgan Swift was a jack of all trades.
The heavily inked Wollongong man acted as a drug runner, organised hire cars, dealt with dirty money, packed the product himself - and even had plans to build his own customer base.
All until investigators swooped in.
Swift was repeatedly monitored and recorded supplying cocaine and cannabis between January and September 2021, as part father and son Robert and Daniel Bojlevski's alleged sophisticated drug operation.
During that period, Swift supplied just under 10 kilograms of cannabis and 438 grams of cocaine.
The Bojlevski duo were arrested on September 3, 2021 after Strike Force Axon raids netted drugs, weapons and cash from Primbee, Wollongong and Port Kembla addresses.
They are yet to enter pleas to their respective charges.
Tendered agreed facts stated Swift allegedly worked under the direction of the younger Bojlevski, peddling product at multiple locations between Sydney and the South Coast.
Swift hired a Toyota Corolla from Hertz Rentals in Unanderra on January 5, 2021, with fitted audio surveillance allegedly capturing a conversation between himself and Daniel Bojlevski, discussing the payment for the car.
Two weeks later, police allegedly listened in on call where Daniel Bojlevski ordered Swift to meet his upline supplier in Brighton-Le-Sands.
Swift exchanged $26,000 for cannabis from an unknown man the next morning before driving to Newcastle to on-supply the product.
Phone taps also revealed Daniel Bojlevski allegedly ordered Swift to drive him to Warilla to supply cocaine to an unknown woman.
"Do you reckon all of her friends are going to think I'm a sick c--- for giving this straight off the brick?" Daniel Bojlevski is alleged to have told Swift on the way there.
Swift came crumbling down after he was monitored attending the Bojlevski residence during April, 2021.
He was seen leaving the home carrying a large box with cannabis inside, and returned to the address later that day with a white plastic bag.
An alleged associate then the house left carrying the plastic bag, got into a black Lexus and drove off.
Police pulled the Lexus over on Mount Ousley, with a search of the car revealing $20,000 in cash in the foot well - with further testing revealing Swift's fingerprints on the dirty money.
Swift was stopped by police the following month at Barrack Heights, with the same amount of cash found in the boot of the car.
A search warrant of his Wollongong home on September 3, 2021 uncovered two sets of scales, cannabis, small white powder residue, and steroids.
He pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal group and four counts of supplying a prohibited drug at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Swift will receive a sentence date in Wollongong District Court on May 5.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
