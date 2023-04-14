A man charged in relation to an alleged carjacking at a Wollongong service station will remain behind bars.
Darrel Maher faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday following his arrest after a dramatic CBD police pursuit the day prior.
The 37-year-old is yet to enter formal pleas to receiving or disposing of stolen property, taking and driving a conveyance, armed robbery in company, aggravated take and drive a motor vehicle with a person in it, and demand property by force in company with intent to steal.
Police will allege Maher was involved in a carjacking on March 18 which saw a mother and daughter thrown out of their vehicle at a Wollongong service station.
A 24-year-old woman was refuelling her car at a service station on Corrimal Street when she was allegedly approached by Maher and his alleged co-accused, Nathaniel Gowans.
One of the men allegedly got in the driver's seat of the Mercedes station wagon, and demanded the woman's mother get out of the passenger seat.
The pair then drove off in the car. No one was injured. Three days later, the vehicle was recovered in Port Kembla.
Gowans was arrested at a hotel on March 22 and remains before the court.
Maher was arrested on Wednesday following an alleged police pursuit on the Princes Highway at Figtree.
In court, bail was not applied for and was formally refused by Magistrate Claire Girotto.
The matter was adjourned to June 7.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
