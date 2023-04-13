Heavily armed officers wearing bulletproof vests, balaclavas and helmets raided three Gwynneville homes in a "planned police operation" on Thursday morning.
Nearby residents were left stunned as three public order and riot squad four-wheel-drives, marked and unmarked police cars arrived at Spearing Parade and Irwin Street.
Plain clothes detectives and uniformed officers were also called the quiet suburban streets where they spoke to residents.
A NSW Police spokeswoman provided a short statement to the Illawarra Mercury in an effort to reassure the community about the "planned police operation".
"The NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team are serving Firearms Prohibition Orders and conducting related searches with the assistance of officers from the Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Command and Wollongong Police District," she said.
"There is no current or impending threat to the community."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
