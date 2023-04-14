Illawarra's heavy metal fans will be in for a head-banging good time when the Unify: Off The Record Fest comes to Wollongong.
The producers of Unify Gathering have announced Wollongong will be one of the stops on the Unify: Off The Record 2023, which includes a series of music festival style concerts and special programs to engage with the community.
The line-up of acts for the Wollongong show at UOW's Uni Bar on Saturday, May 27, includes Thy Art Is Murder, Make Them Suffer, Ocean Grove, Yours Truly, Fit For An Autopsy, Bloom, Banks Arcade, Reliqa, Alienist and Wollongong band Raised As Wolves.
UNIFY Gathering has been bringing a diverse line-up of local and international acts to Gippsland, Victoria, since 2015.
This year will see a series of miniature festivals take place across Australia, with each stop featuring a different line up of Aussie acts who will play alongside US deathcore band Fit For An Autopsy.
The events include pop-up stores, artist signings and workshops.
Wollongong audiences are invited to participate in the APRA Songcraft Sessions the day before the concert.
Fans and emerging artists can learn from the artists about their approach to songwriting, including co-writing, writing for studio/live, song order and process.
Details: Unify: Off The Record 2023 - Wollongong, UOW UniBar, Saturday, May 27, from 3pm. Tickets are $85.54 and are for sale here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
