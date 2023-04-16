Why is it so hard to make new friends as an adult? Where do you go to meet new people with common-interests? Do you join a club, a gym?
These are questions Paige Pollard asked herself when she moved to Wollongong in 2020.
She knew she wouldn't be alone in this struggle and decided to create her own club to meet friends and empower women.
Enter, the 'Good Energy Run Club', every Friday morning women meet to run up the Wollongong Blue Mile walk towards the lighthouse.
"To find new ways to make friends and connect with others as adults can be really hard so to have this group where women can feel safe and included in a judgement-free space," Ms Pollard, founder of Good Energy Club said.
She started the group in March 2023, at first eight women joined then it grew to nearly 40.
"Everyone's just chatting and kind of mingling and switching between people and meeting new people and running together. It's just the most wholesome feeling to be part of this group," she said.
While making friends is one of the motivations, as an employee of Lifeline South Coast, mental health is a priority.
"Just this prevalence of anxiety and depression particularly in young people, and you know, it's it's been really sad to see what's been happening in the community locally," Ms Pollard said.
"I think we've all kind of struggled after COVID and lockdown with friends changing and groups changing and life changing and so coming out of that.
"I feel like we're all kind of a little bit disconnected our lives look different to how we first began."
An Australian National University survey found that young people were more likely than other age groups to have felt higher levels of loneliness throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The run club is in its fifth week and Ms Pollard has enjoyed watching the women step outside their comfort zone and also challenge their social anxiety fears.
One in six women in Australia will experience depression and one in three will experience anxiety during their lifetime, according to Beyond Blue.
"It's so important to just have a safe space where women can feel empowered and have an opportunity to show up for themselves," she said.
The Mount Saint Thomas resident said the joggers start at 6am Fridays, and can choose to run three or five kilometres.
They usually grab a coffee afterwards before getting on with their day.
"It's just bouncing off all this energy from all the other women and I can feel how much of a difference it's already making especially for young people as well," she said.
Running in a group or as pairs is one way to stay motivated as the weather gets cooler.
"It's that accountability to show up with a friend. I find it so much better to run with someone else than it is to run on your own and I think that's maybe why women enjoy running in pairs so much."
Ms Pollard said there's no judgement during the run, everyone can move at their own pace: "the fast girls run fast, and the chill girls take it easy".
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.