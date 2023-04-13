Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

NSW Education minister orders review into schools' behaviour policy

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 13 2023 - 8:09pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A review has been ordered into the controversial discipline policy used in schools to manage student behaviour. File picture
A review has been ordered into the controversial discipline policy used in schools to manage student behaviour. File picture

A review into the controversial student discipline policy used by schools has been announced, as assaults in Illawarra's schools jump by almost 50 per cent in the past decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.