A review into the controversial student discipline policy used by schools has been announced, as assaults in Illawarra's schools jump by almost 50 per cent in the past decade.
Violence is the top security issue facing teachers and students, with police called to schools in Wollongong, Kiama and Shellharbour 59 times for assaults last year, this is a jump of 43.9 per cent on the 41 assaults in 2013.
Most assaults (35) occurred in Wollongong local government area schools last year, followed by 23 in Shellharbour and one in Kiama, Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research data shows.
And these are only the incidents reported to police, with some fights between students spilling over into the community.
In March, a violent street brawl between students in Dapto was caught on video, there's been numerous fights at Warilla High School in term one this year with the principal calling for an end to the "violent streak".
Students and teachers have a right to learn and work in safe classrooms. We will be reviewing the new Student Behaviour Policy to ensure teachers have the right tools to manage student behaviour.- NSW Education Minister Prue Car
The level of violence across the state has also skyrocketed during the decade, with police called to schools 1992 times last year, up from 1297 in 2013. This is a jump of 53.5 per cent.
This week, NSW Education Minister Prue Car announced a review into a controversial discipline policy which restricts the length and number of suspensions schools could issue.
The policy, introduced in 2022, will be re-examined to ensure teachers have the tools to manage bad behaviour.
"Students and teachers have a right to learn and work in safe classrooms. We will be reviewing the new Student Behaviour Policy to ensure teachers have the right tools to manage student behaviour," she said.
"Schools are safe places for children and young people. We will work with teachers, principals and school staff to make them safer.
"Violence, bullying and anti-social behaviour are not accepted in NSW public schools."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
