Hawks-Kings rivalry to take centre stage on Christmas Day

It was a new frontier for Australian sport and the NBL's Christmas Day schedule will have some added heat, with the famous Hawks-Kings rivalry taking centre stage on December 25 this year.
The league's fiercest rivalry will be part of a double-header, with the league adding a second fixture after the success of last year's maiden Christmas Day game.
It will see the JackJumpers host South East Melbourne in Tasmania with a 5.30pm tip-off ahead of the Sydney-Illawarra showdown at 7.30pm at Qudos Bank Arena.
"After the incredible response we had last year it was important for us to schedule a huge Christmas double-header this season," NBL owner Larry Kestelman said.
"Last season's game between Sydney and Melbourne United was watched by more than 300,000 people and was one of the most popular programs on the day.
"It not only delivered a fantastic in-stadium atmosphere and experience but was also a must-watch TV event.
"Sports fans everywhere told us they want NBL on Christmas and having listened, we acted. We were the first professional sport to play a game on Christmas and, as our league continues to grow, we want to keep breaking new ground and innovating.
"NBL on Christmas is now set to become a marquee fixture on the Australian sporting calendar, much like the NBA's Christmas games are in America.
"This year's Christmas double-header will be even bigger and we are confident both the Kings and JackJumpers will put on a wonderful, family-friendly day of world class sport and entertainment."
"Freeway Series match-ups are always a highlight of our club's calendar, and to feature on one of the biggest stages on Christmas Day is an opportunity that the club is looking forward to embracing," Taggart said.
"Christmas Day and the holiday season is an opportunity for families and friends of our region to come together, and we are now looking forward to celebrating this new tradition with meaningful initiatives that reflect our Club's values of inclusivity and community.
"We encourage our members, fans, and partners to join us in Sydney on December 25th and be a part of history in what could also be the decider of the Freeway Series bragging rights for NBL24."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
