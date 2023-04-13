Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Hawks

Hawks-Kings rivalry to take centre stage on Christmas Day

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 14 2023 - 10:07am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hawks Kings grudge match will play out on Christmas Day this year. Picture by Adam McLean
The Hawks Kings grudge match will play out on Christmas Day this year. Picture by Adam McLean

It was a new frontier for Australian sport and the NBL's Christmas Day schedule will have some added heat, with the famous Hawks-Kings rivalry taking centre stage on December 25 this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.