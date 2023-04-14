Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

St George Illawarra playing the NRLW long game with development deals

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:42am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indie Bostock, Bronte Wilson, Madeline Mulhall and Kasey Reh. Picture Dragons Media
Indie Bostock, Bronte Wilson, Madeline Mulhall and Kasey Reh. Picture Dragons Media

The sister of an NRL gun, the daughter of an Illawarra League legend and cross-code coup are among the emerging crop of Dragons NRLW stars to ink development deals with the club this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.