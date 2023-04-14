The sister of an NRL gun, the daughter of an Illawarra League legend and cross-code coup are among the emerging crop of Dragons NRLW stars to ink development deals with the club this week.
The quartet unveiled by coach Jamie Soward includes Illawarra Steelers pair Indie Bostock, sister of Dolphins flyer Jack Bostock, and Kasey Reh, the daughter of Wests Devils great Greg 'Buster' Reh.
The pair were key cogs in Illawarra's undefeated run through this year's Lisa Fiaola Cup, the Steelers going 4-0 by a combined margin of 156-38.
With the coming NRLW season to feature four new teams, and future expansion planned in subsequent years, Soward said clubs' development programs will be the key to success.
"When I got here, we were probably looking at overage girls and developing there but our policy [this year] has been to get girls that are going be playing NRLW in the next year or two," Soward said.
"I think Kasey has the potential to be one of the best halves in NRLW going forward, and that's not putting pressure on her because she's one of those girls that loves footy and is just always around it. She's got a great footy brain, she took time away from her Easter break to sit with me and watch footy on the weekend.
"Indie is a special one, just an amazing athlete and we've identified that talent pretty quickly. The way that her birthday falls, it doesn't fall the right age for NRLW [next year] so she'll have two years of development ahead of 2025."
"Madison Mulhall's come through the St George system, we identified her last year and she was probably unlucky to miss out last year. She's just a powerful athlete and a real competitor."
"She's been identified by Steve and she's playing opens for the Waratahs at the moment, so for us to get someone like that in our system shows we've got the right people and we're also bringing through the right pedigree as well," Soward said.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
