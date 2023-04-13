A male paramedic has been fatally stabbed in an attack outside McDonald's in Campbelltown on Friday morning.
The stabbing occurred around 5.30am, and the man was taken to Liverpool Hospital following the attack, where he later died.
Police were called to the car park of the fast food restaurant on Queen Street, and they arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene. He is assisting police with inquiries.
A crime scene was established, and it will be forensically examined by specialist officers.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
