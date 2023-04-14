It may only be the third round of the Group Seven rugby league season but Kiama Knights and Shellharbour Sharks see their showdown this Sunday as an early test of their title credentials.
The Knights and Sharks head into the Kiama Showground clash looking to secure their second win of the season, with both sides winning one of their two games to date.
The Abed Atallah-coached Sharks were impressive in their season opener, downing defending premiers Warilla Lake-South Gorillas but were beaten the following week by Berry Shoalhaven-Heads Magpies.
Kiama started the season with a tough first-up loss to derby rivals Jamberoo before bouncing back the week after to beat Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs.
Kinghts coach Marc Laird was happy with his chargers performance for the most part but stressed they would have to lift their game in a few areas to get the better of Shellharbour on Sunday.
"It's going to be a tough battle. They've got a very good side on paper. We will have to improve on our first two games if we want to walk away with the two points," he said.
"We lost our first home game of the season so we will be working really hard to get the win at home on Sunday.
"Ball control will be key, as will defending with real intent and purpose. We were good in these areas in the first half against Milton but fell away a bit in the second half. It's important we are good throughout against the Sharks."
Atallah was also banking on his Shellharbour side building up their combinations in attack and defence.
"We've been a bit up and down but I think we will get better as the season progresses and our new players get used to our style of play.
"I'm looking forward to the Kiama game. They're a good side. It will be a good early test for us," he said.
In Sunday's other match Warilla hosts Berry Shoalhaven-Heads Magpies at Cec Glenholmes Oval.
Round three kicks off on Saturday with Jamberoo playing Albion Park-Oak Flats at Kevin Walsh Oval, Stingrays hosting Milton-Ulladulla at Flinders Field and Nowra-Bomaderry at home to Gerringong.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.