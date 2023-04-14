Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Group Seven rivals Shellharbour and Kiama ready for early season showdown

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
April 14 2023 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Sharks prop Matthew Nicholson was dominant against Warilla. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour Sharks prop Matthew Nicholson was dominant against Warilla. Picture by Sylvia Liber

It may only be the third round of the Group Seven rugby league season but Kiama Knights and Shellharbour Sharks see their showdown this Sunday as an early test of their title credentials.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.