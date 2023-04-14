Having endured perhaps their worst Illawarra District Rugby Union season in their distinguished history, the Wollongong Vikings have high hopes of better times ahead this campaign.
Long-term player Jack Hobbs is particularly enthused about the 'new and improved' Vikings heading into their season opening fixture against perennial heavyweights the Avondale Wombats on Saturday.
"Things are definitely on the improve. It's been a tough few years but we have a new board in place who are getting things done and things are looking very positive at the moment," he said.
"I'm so glad the season is finally starting. I'm looking forward to just getting out on the field and playing rugby again competitively."
It was a dismal 2022 for the Vikings. The IDRU's oldest club had to forfeit two games duo to crippling player shortages.
The Vikings, who have been operating since 1957, for the first time also only fielded a first-grade side in the IDRU competition.
But a major push to restore Vikings in 2023 has taken place, with the club expecting to field two teams this season.
Hobbs praised the new committee and president Spiro Lozenkovski for all their hard work in helping the club out of the doldrums.
"It's been a tough few years for this proud club," Hobbs said.
"Due to COVID we had a eight-round competition and then the following year it was only six-games and then we had a cancelled season.
"Last year was better but we felt the effects of player shortages and it was a very difficult season.
"This year though is full of hope, not just for us but a lot of clubs who are able to recruit more players and bring back former players.
"The board has done really well fixing up the club's facilities and getting former players to come and help the club either in coaching, recruiting or playing.
"The culture around the club has definitely improved also.
"There's a lot of confidence around the place now. We've been training hard since January and everyone is raring to go."
The Vikings, coached by club old-boy Michael Crane, lost a few players from last season but have been able to recruit and bring back a few key players in John Cruickshank, Will Rakua and Lui Lulia.
"We are feeling pretty confident we'll have a good season but we definitely have a tough game first up," Hobbs said.
"Avondale have enjoyed a lot of success in recent seasons and I think they'll be strong again this year. Their forward pack is always big and they can play. They're pretty dominant every year.
"It's going to be tough but we are looking forward to the challenge."
Meantime in other fixtures on Saturday, defending premiers Shoalhaven kick-off their title defence away to local rivals Bowral.
With the Miller brothers Will and George expected back on deck alongside the Brandon siblings Steve, Mark and Keiran, the all-conquering Shoalhaven are favourites to go back-to-back.
Elsewhere on Saturday, last season's semi-finalists Tech Waratahs and Woonona Shamrocks are away to Camden and Kiama respectively, while Campbelltown hosts University.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
