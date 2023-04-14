Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra rugby's oldest club Vikings on the up heading into season opener

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:35pm
The Wollongong Vikings, pictured here playing against Avondale, will play Avondale again on Saturday to open their 2023 season. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
The Wollongong Vikings, pictured here playing against Avondale, will play Avondale again on Saturday to open their 2023 season. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Having endured perhaps their worst Illawarra District Rugby Union season in their distinguished history, the Wollongong Vikings have high hopes of better times ahead this campaign.

