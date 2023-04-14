It seems strange to declare it, given his contribution to the club in times of need, but St George Illawarra should not be beholden to the opinion of Ben Hunt.
Sure, Hunt is the captain and halfback. He has been inspirational for the Dragons, carried them to victory numerous times and is on contract until the end of 2025.
This week he admitted to running out of time trying to win an elusive NRL premiership, having played for the Broncos in the dramatic 2015 grand final extra-time loss to North Queensland.
Hunt is advocating to stick with Anthony Griffin, three years down a winding path which has failed to register a finals appearance, following nine previous seasons where the Dragons have won just one play-offs game since the departure of 2010 premiership-winner Wayne Bennett.
''If you take away your coach and bring a new coach in, you're just going to start that whole cycle again," Hunt said.
"And to be honest, I probably don't have the time to start it all again getting into the back-end [of my career] now. I'm not really keen on starting fresh."
Right now Hunt is their best hope, but is Griffin?
This is the most critical juncture in the joint venture club's history since Bennett replaced Nathan Brown.
Get the next appointment right and they're on the upward trajectory to being a premiership force again.
The Sharks and Bulldogs are trying to build empires with new coaches though, while there's hope for the future, this year's results show why fans need to be patient.
As widely reported, the Dragons have finally cleaned up their salary cap situation, which will allow them to attack the market in coming seasons.
It has to be one of the most attractive factors to a prospective coach, one who is prepared bring in his own personnel and structure and - with the $50 million high performance centre coming to Wollongong - make them a destination club for players. At the moment, St George Illawarra's decision to cast the net wide has already degenerated into reality television-style drama
Queensland State of Origin coach Billy Slater became the first to reject an interview.
Slater and Jason Ryles remain on the shortlist for the Storm job whenever Craig Bellamy heads for the exit, meaning Melbourne are still haunting the Dragons more than two decades after the 1999 grand final.
In February this column claimed Ryles should be top target, purely based on his experience with Melbourne, the Roosters and English rugby union. He has been on the outside long enough to not carry the Dragons' baggage, yet still knows how the club works.
Given the opportunity to take the wheels at the Storm, a relentlessly successful club, might be too attractive as a proposition, compared to driving the Dragons back up the ladder.
Phil Gould this week told Nine he thought Des Hasler would be the right fit for the Dragons; News Limited have been stumping up for one of their commentators, Sharks premiership-winner Shane Flanagan.
Agent George Mimis, who once held a vice-like grip on Dragons player dealings, has the keys to coaching negotiations, as he manages Ryles, Ben Hornby and Hasler, as well as Slater.
Coming up to his 300th NRL game, Hunt deserves a prosperous finish to his career, another shot at glory.
He has stuck solid to the Dragons and Griffin.
However, St George Illawarra officials and fans have seen precious little evidence Griffin is the answer to their hopes, dreams and prayers.
Turn your mind back to when Bennett had agreed to return to Wollongong, only to change his mind when the Broncos offered him a massive deal. The next year Hunt and Bennett were just moments - and one dropped bomb - away from winning the 2015 premiership.
It would take Paul McGregor another three years, and with Hunt at half-back, to win their only finals game in the past 11 years, against Bennett's Broncos.
It could be an excruciating few months, where the weight of coaching uncertainty might be too heavy for the Dragons squad this season. But the club just has to have clarity and vision to get the next call right.
