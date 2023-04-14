Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

Missing woman Beilin Zhang, last seen in Kiama, has died: coroner

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 14 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing woman Beilin Zhang has died, a coroner has found.
Missing woman Beilin Zhang has died, a coroner has found.

A coroner has determined that a missing woman who was last seen in Kiama almost five years ago has died, although the circumstances of her death remain unknown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.