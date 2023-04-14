A coroner has determined that a missing woman who was last seen in Kiama almost five years ago has died, although the circumstances of her death remain unknown.
Beilin Zhang, 22, was reported missing in late August 2018 and at the time of her disappearance was facing a number of issues, including a return to China - either by her own means or deportation, due to an expired visa - withdrawal from university, and health problems.
During the investigation into Ms Zhang's disappearance from her home in Wolli Creek, police discovered she had been travelling semi-regularly to Kiama, and data from her Opal card revealed she tapped off at the town's railway station in the early hours of August 20.
CCTV footage also showed a woman matching Ms Zhang's appearance leaving the station and her mobile phone activity reflected her presence in the area.
Police released stills from this footage to the media as they appealed for the public's help in finding Ms Zhang.
However, despite these appeals and extensive canvasses of the Kiama area, there were no further sightings of Ms Zhang.
Deputy state coroner David O'Neil said the police investigation did not uncover any evidence to suggest foul play.
"Whilst her body has not been located, I am satisfied that the evidence, including, past comments regarding suicide, the numerous matters she had concealed from her family together with the lack of sightings, lack of activity in relation to financial records and lack of contact with any other family member or friend, lead to the conclusion that Ms Zhang is deceased," Mr O'Neil said in his findings.
He found she died on or about August 20, 2018, but made an open finding regarding the place, manner and cause.
Ms Zhang first arrived in Australia in 2012 and had been on a student visa that was due to be renewed in March 2018, but it lapsed.
She had been enrolled at the University of Sydney but she was withdrawn after poor academic performance, with her transcript indicating that she did not attend enough classes or exams, or did not submit assignments.
However, Ms Zhang did not tell her family about her problems at university or that her visa had lapsed.
"She had no family members in Australia and following the graduation of her friends she was left without a support system," Mr O'Neil said.
Her medical history indicated she had suffered from clinical depression with increasingly severe symptoms since about 2016, that same year had sought treatment for an eating disorder, she had a history of attempted self-harm, and she had refused a safety plan.
One friend recalled Ms Zhang admitting to harming herself, while her flatmate at the time of her disappearance said she hardly ever spoke and it was obvious that her health was deteriorating.
In April 2018, she was also diagnosed with a form of arthritis that mainly affects the joints of the spine.
Mr O'Neil gave his condolences to Ms Zhang's family.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
