Steelers put finals hopes on the line in final-round Tigers clash

By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 14 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 10:40am
Steelers utility back Lily Rogan is confident the Steelers can bounce back from a disappointing loss to Newcastle last week. Picture Denis Ivaneza
Finals footy has not been a topic of conversation within Illawarra camp this season, but Steelers utility back Lily Rogan admits that's changed this week. Fair enough too, given Saturday's clash with the Tigers at Lidcome Oval is a case of finals come early.

