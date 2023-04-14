Steelers put finals hopes on the line in final-round Tigers clash

Finals footy has not been a topic of conversation within Illawarra camp this season, but Steelers utility back Lily Rogan admits that's changed this week. Fair enough too, given Saturday's clash with the Tigers at Lidcome Oval is a case of finals come early.
Alicia-Kate Hawke's side had the opportunity to seal a playoffs berth against Newcastle last week, but surrendered a 12-4 halftime lead to get blown out 34-18.
They remain a win clear of both the Knights and Mounties on the ladder but, with a weak for and against, a loss to the out-of-contention Tigers could see them tumble out of the top four at the final hurdle.
While it hasn't dominated the build-up, Rogan said her side is well aware of the stakes.
"We have talked about it a bit more than we normally do and we have made it clear that it potentially could be our last week so we need to leave everything we have out on the field," Rogan said.
"At the same time, we won't get too hung up on that or too worried about that because, if we just play our game, it'll take care of itself. All year we've had the mentality, whether it was a win or a loss [last week], that game's done and we move on.
"We never really talk about 'oh, if we win this we're in, if we don't we're out'. We just focus on the job that we have to do. We never put too much pressure or think about bigger things, we just focus on each week and go from there."
After a tight first half, the Steelers conceded five tries in 18 minutes after halftime against the Knights last week in a match they simply couldn't get back into.
The timing of the performance was far from ideal, but the Steelers have made a habit of strong bounce-back showings in a season that is yet to see them drop consecutive games.
It includes back-to-back wins against Mounties and Cronulla after copping a similar touch-up at the hands of North Sydney a month ago. Rogan is confident her side will do the same this weekend.
"I feel like as a team we're all aware of what went wrong and what needs to be worked on," Rogan said.
"You'll never have the same game two weeks in a row, or a couple of games in a row. We'll always need to address some things, good or bad, and just put it behind us.
"I think it was just one of those days and we just didn't play our best. We had a number of things that we could look at and say 'this is why that happened and that's the result we got' but we'll pick ourselves up and just move on with it."
"They're definitely going to come out hard," Rogan said.
"No matter where you are on the ladder, when it comes towards the end of the season, you know it's going to be your last couple of games and you want to do as much as you can for your team.
"I think the ladder sort of speaks for itself in how close it is. Every team is in with a chance in every single game. It's going to be a tough one and we definitely need to be switched on from the get-go."
"We're all excited, everyone was pretty bummed about the loss to Cronulla two weeks ago and, having the two-week break, we couldn't redeem ourselves," halfback Sienna Yeo said.
"I feel like our training sessions over the last two weeks have overcome that, we've worked on what we need to improve on. If we just approach it with the right mentality, I feel we can come away with the win.
"We have had a few tough losses, but we've had some really good wins that have really built our confidence as a team and knowing what we can do when we get it right.
"I feel like that does boost our confidence, especially leading to the finals where we do need to take a step up."
The Steelers were forced to share the points in their last meeting with the Eels, a 10-all draw in round three, but Yeo feels both sides are travelling better heading into the big games.
"[The draw] was earlier on in the year and, looking back at the video, we did have a few flaws that we can improve on," Yeo said.
"We've looked at Parramatta too, we know their strengths and weaknesses and what we need to do. If we just go out with a lot of intensity and play the way we need to, we'll come away with the win."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
